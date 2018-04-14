  • Woman shoots hatchet-wielding would-be robber, police say

    TUCSON, Ariz. - A woman shot a hatchet-wielding would-be robber when he confronted her in a parking lot Friday night, police said. 

    The man, who has not been identified, walked up to the woman and demanded her keys as she got into her car around 8:40 p.m., according to KOLD. Instead of her keys, she grabbed her handgun and told him to leave, according to KVOA

    When he raised his hand with the hatchet, she shot him. She kept the injured man at the scene until police arrived.

    He was taken to the hospital and charges are pending when he is released, police said.

