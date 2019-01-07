  • Woman shoots handyman after he refuses to do additional work

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - A woman, upset a handyman would not do additional, unauthorized work at her house Sunday, hit the man in the head, then shot him twice, police said. 

    The handyman was authorized to do specific work at the duplex, KNBC reported

    The woman asked him to do additional work, which was not approved to be done by the building’s management, and he refused. She got upset and hit the man with an object, Los Angeles police said. The woman then allegedly went inside the home, got a handgun and shot the man in the face and chest. 

    The handyman was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Sunday night, KNBC reported. The woman was arrested, but it was unclear what she was charged with.

