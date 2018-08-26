  • Woman sets fire to estranged husband's home, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LUTZ, Fla. - A Florida woman who is separating from her husband, who is working in Iraq, painted graffiti in their home before setting it on fire, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

    Brandy Currigan, 40, was moving her items out of a suburban Tampa home Saturday morning when deputies and firefighters responding to a call, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

    Firefighters rescued eight dogs from the scene, the Times reported.

    Currigan’s husband, Sean Currigan, is currently in Iraq, where he works in private security, the Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies said before setting the fire in three separate places, Currigan, described as a former resident of the house, painted graffiti on the walls inside and outside of the home and poured paint throughout the residence, BayNews9 reported.

    Currigan was arrested at the scene and charged with arson. She also was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia, the Sheriff’s Office said.

