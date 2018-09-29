0 Woman searching for owner of lost urn

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A Wenatchee woman is searching for the owner of a lost urn filled with cremated remains.

“I put myself in that situation, and I wonder if this ever happened to me, I'd be devastated,” Jamie Farrell said.

It's been about a week and a half since Farrell found a little urn in Entiat, and she's desperately trying to find out who it belongs to.

“I would be lost without it. I mean, that’s something you can never get back,” Farrell added.

She doesn't have much to go on. All she has is the name on the urn, Hunter Alexander Rossman, and the date of June 7, 2007.

There's also a quote from Hellen Keller, which reads, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt from the heart.”

“I just want to reunite it with the owners and hope they can have the comfort, maybe the closure they need,” Farrell said.

The tracking number on the urn links it to Marlatt Crematory, which is in Kent.

KIRO 7 called and spoke with the owner, who told us the contact number listed at the time of cremation no longer works. Because there is only one date on the urn, it appears the baby was stillborn. Because of privacy laws, the owner can't release the mother's name but would say it's not the same as the child.

“It's so sad. I have an 8-year-old son, and I would be devastated. I would carry it for the rest of my life if it was mine,” Farrell said.

Farrell and her family are on a mission to get the urn home. They've posted about it on Facebook, and so far, it's been shared 1,500 times.

They’ve gotten some tips about the urn's owner, but no one has yet come forward. She's hoping someone will contact her to get the urn back.

Farrell said it would mean the world to her to reunite the urn with its owner.

“I would want it back if it was my baby,” Farrell said.

