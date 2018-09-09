  • Woman says daughter's burrito contained shards of glass

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SANTEE, Calif. - A California woman claims her daughter bit into a burrito containing shards of glass, KNSD reported.

    Tracey Brintle of Santee said her daughter was eating a Tina’s Beef and Bean Burrito purchased at a local supermarket when she heard a crunching noise, the television station reported.

    “It's a beef and bean burrito so you shouldn't be hearing anything,” Brintle told KNSD. “And I saw what's left on her plate and I saw that there was glass."

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Brintle took her daughter to the emergency room and the child was not injured.

    Brintle then reached out to the 99ȼ Only Stores in Santee, where she bought the burritos, as well as the maker of the burritos.

    A representative from Tina's Burritos told Brintle the company would send her a box to ship the burrito back to the company so it could test it, KNSD reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories