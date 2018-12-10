Woman saves man suffering heart attack at gym

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - When a man collapsed from a heart attack at the gym, Amal Hammoud sprung into action.
“It was a look that people have,” Hammoud, who works as a nurse, told WXYZ. “I had seen many times before at the hospital, but this has never happened to me outside of work.”
Another member at the LA Fitness tried CPR without success. Hammoud stepped in and asked for the defibrillator machine hanging near the entrance of the gym. Within seconds the victim was breathing and his heart was beating.
An ambulance soon arrived and the victim is recovering at the hospital where Hammoud works.
“I’ve already been able to check on him, and he’s doing much better,” Hammoud told WXYZ.
