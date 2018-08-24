  • Woman's body discovered at Florida  home after toddlers found wandering streets alone

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a woman was discovered Friday at a home in Orange County, Florida, after two toddlers were found roaming the streets of  the Pine Hills neighborhood, according to investigators.

    Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were called  to the home shortly before noon, spokesman Jeff Williamson said.

    "Deputies were called to the scene when two young toddlers were seen walking alone in the area," Williamson said. "A passerby noticed this and approached the children and was taken (to) the house by them."

    Foul play is suspected, Williamson said.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

