Woman robs man with his own sword after using his bathroom, police say

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A woman reportedly held a New York man at sword-point and robbed him after he let her use his bathroom.
According to the Buffalo News, the Buffalo man said he let an unknown woman into his Broadway-Fillmore home Saturday after she asked to use his bathroom. After she finished, he said she grabbed his sword, which was out "in plain sight," and demanded his wallet, the newspaper reported.
The man told police that the woman pushed him down and fled with the wallet. He said she got away with money, a bank card, his Social Security card and his driver's license but left the sword behind, the newspaper reported.
