Woman on motorized scooter snatches woman's purse, walks away, police say

Memphis police are hoping the public can help identify a woman who stole a woman’s purse at a Kroger store.
The purse-snatching happened at the Kroger on Friday, April 6.
An unknown woman is seen on surveillance video riding a motorized scooter. After she passes the victim – who is away from her cart and looking indifferent – the thief gets off the scooter, grabs the purse out of the shopping cart and walks away.
