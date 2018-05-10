  • Woman leaves worker stranded midair in utility bucket after spat, police say

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - Police arrested a New Jersey woman on charges including false imprisonment after authorities said she left a utility worker stranded in midair after an argument Monday.

    The 59-year-old Ridgewood woman, whose name was not released, was arrested after police responded to a report of an argument near the intersection of East Ridgewood and South Pleasant avenues.

    An employee of Optimum, a cable television provider, told police that the woman got into a utility truck and turned off power to the truck’s bucket, leaving the worker stranded in the midair with no way to get down. Police said the woman then took unspecified items from the Optimum truck and walked away.

    Authorities arrested the woman on charges of harassment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

    Officials did not say what sparked the argument or how high up the worker was when the woman turned off the truck’s bucket.

