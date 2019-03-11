  • Woman killed when rock thrown from overpass slams through windshield, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TEMPLE, Texas - Police say somebody threw a rock off a railroad overpass in Temple, Texas, on Saturday, killing a passenger in a vehicle on the freeway below.

    According to the Temple Police Department, Keila Ruby Flores, 33, was riding with her family on Interstate 35 when a "large rock" came through the vehicle's windshield, striking her and "causing significant injuries." She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Sunday morning, authorities said.

    Authorities have not made any arrests in the case, which they are calling a homicide.

    If you have any information about the incident, call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You also can send tips via BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com or the P3 Tips mobile app.

    Read more here.

    >> See the Police Department's Facebook post here

    On Saturday, 03-09-19 at approximately 8:41 p.m., Temple Officers responded to an unknown injury call near the 2600...

    Posted by Temple Police Department, Temple, TX on Sunday, March 10, 2019

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories