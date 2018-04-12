Woman killed trying to save beloved dog on busy highway

A Virginia woman was killed last weekend along with her dog when she ran onto a busy highway in Stafford County trying to rescue the animal, according to news reports.
Kate Mason, 28, a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, ran off the road on I-95 Saturday night and crashed into a guardrail. Her beloved pug, named Stella, escaped the car and ran into traffic, according to WTVR-TV.
Mason ran after the dog and was struck and killed, along with her dog, WTVR reported.
The accident happened less than a mile from her exit. Both Mason and the dog died at the scene.
Her family and friends are in shock and mourning her loss, but they said they’re not surprised by her selfless effort at saving her dog.
They told the TV station that her natural tendency was to protect people and animals.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}