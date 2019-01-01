  • Woman killed trying to move stalled SUV as her children witness tragedy

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A South Carolina woman was killed as her children looked on when she tried to move her broken-down SUV out of the road, according to WSPA-TV.

    Leisa Bonek Johnson, 29, died early Monday when her vehicle rolled over and pinned her underneath as she struggled to get it out of the roadway in Spartanburg.

    The victim’s daughters saw what happened and used her cellphone to call for help, WSPA reported.

    When first responders arrived on the scene, Johnson was “unresponsive,” according to a police report.

    The county coroner said Johnson died at the scene, the news station reported.

    An investigation is underway.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories