Woman jailed in drug-related death of her 6-week-old daughter

KENNER, La. - A Louisiana woman was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge after blood tests showed traces of methamphetamine in her system and in her 6-week-old daughter, who died last summer, the Times-Picayune reported.
Brandie Froeba, 35, of Kenner, had been breastfeeding the infant, who died in August from meth toxicity, the newspaper reported.
On Aug. 16, 2018, Froeba called 911 to report her baby was not breathing, WVUE reported. Officers attempted CPR, but the child died after she was taken to a hospital, the television station reported.
An autopsy the next day included a blood test, which showed meth in the infant’s system, the Times-Picayune reported. After more testing, results in October confirmed meth in the baby’s system, the newspaper reported.
In November, a medical autopsy report concluded that the baby’s death was caused by methamphetamine toxicity and classified the manner of death as a homicide, the Times-Picayune reported.
Kenner homicide Det. Peter Foltz began interviewing witnesses and executing search warrants for medical records, which culminated in Froeba’s arrest, WVUE reported.
