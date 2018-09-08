Woman injured after mistaking dynamite for candle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - A Connecticut woman suffered hand injuries Thursday night after she mistook a quarter stick of dynamite for a candle and lit it in her home, according to multiple reports.
Assistant Bridgeport Fire Chief Michael Caldaroni told The Associated Press the woman wanted to light a candle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after a storm knocked out power to her house. She was holding the dynamite when it went off, the Connecticut Post reported.
One of her children called 911, and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the newspaper.
No other injuries were reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- NC, SC governors declare state of emergency ahead of Florence
- Students who found bugs in cafeteria meals told to write notes on being thankful
- Police say dispute over parking spot led man to hit another with his car -- twice
Authorities told WTNH a second explosive was found in the woman’s home. Officials evacuated the homes next to the woman’s as a precaution and called the bomb squad to remove the device, according to the news station.
Authorities continue to investigate.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}