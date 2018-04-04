  • Woman held captive, tortured by acquaintance rescued by detectives

    By: Tina Terry, WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are being credited with saving the life of a woman they said was held captive in a north Charlotte home after being beaten and raped.

    >> Read more trending news 

    CMPD Lt. Susan Manassah said the investigation began as a reported missing persons case on March 26.

    During the course of the investigation, detectives feared foul play may be involved and were able to develop the first name of a possible suspect and his street address. They were able to find the victim’s car on March 27 at that suspect's home and knocked on the door.

    Suspect Jamuel Alston, who had recently dated the victim, answered the door.

    Manassah said that while speaking with Alston, detectives were able to get him to let them inside and that's when they found the victim, who was severely beaten and being held captive in a back room.

    Manassah said the woman was beaten to the point of death.

    “The condition of her, I looked at the photos – I can deal with dead people all day long. You show me a live person suffering, and that rips right through my soul because that shouldn’t happen to any human being,” Manassah said.

    The woman was taken to the hospital, where officials said she was recovering. Manassah said if not for the quick thinking of the detectives, the victim likely would not have survived.

    “We find her and you know what she does? She mouths to them, ‘Thank you.’ She knows the fact that these guys saved her life,” Manassah said.

    Police arrested Alston, 35, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman held captive, tortured by acquaintance rescued by detectives

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas teacher criticizes school district's working conditions in viral post

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal affected up to 87M Facebook users,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Check your beer: Stella Artois recalled due to glass

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teenage boy arrested for biting the head off a chicken at school