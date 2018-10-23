  • Woman 'heartbroken' over missing 80-pound tortoise; offers reward for return

    By: Ryan Love, Fox23News.com

    CALREMORE, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman is asking for help in finding her lost tortoise, Dozer.

    The 80-pound sulcata tortoise, or African spurred tortoise, disappeared from Sharissa Coates’ home in Claremore near Blue Creek Campground on Sunday.

    Coates said Dozer escaped his enclosure and is a fast mover.

    She said in a Facebook post that she is offering a reward for the safe return of the tortoise. 

    She’s had some help in her search for the animal, too, and said she’s grateful.

    I’m heartbroken, but it’s precious to me that so many care,” Coates said.

     

