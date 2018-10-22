Woman harasses family speaking Spanish at restaurant

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. - A restaurant customer went on an expletive-laden tirade when she heard another family who was dining there speaking Spanish.
The family, who asked to remain anonymous, was confronted at Andy’s restaurant by the woman, who asked them for their passports and said it was disrespectful for them to speak Spanish in the United States, WRC reported.
"It's not fair that they do this to us, and even less acceptable if there are children present,” the victim, whose 7-year-old daughter was present, told WRC. “It's not fair for any child to have to go through that. You just don't do that.”
Police were called, but no charges were filed, WRC reported.
The restaurant owner told WRC the customer who victimized the family is not welcome back.
The woman who was harassed said she is sharing her story to help motivate others who might have been discriminated against to speak out.
