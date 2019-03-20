Woman handed out marijuana cookies at St. Patrick's Day parade, authorities say

SHAWANO, Wis. - A Wisconsin woman was arrested for handing out marijuana cookies at a St. Patrick’s Day parade, police said.
Cathleen Krause, 57, has been charged with delivering THC, possession of THC and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, WBAY-TV reported.
A witness told sheriff’s deputies that while she was attending a St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, a woman dressed in a leather coat and green hat gave her a cookie with marijuana in it, according to a Shawano County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. The witness turned the cookie over to the deputies.
The deputies later tracked down Krause, who was "visibly intoxicated" and smelled of alcohol and marijuana, according to the affidavit.
When asked about the cookies, Krause pulled out a gallon-sized bag that contained cookie crumbs, WBAY-TV reported. The deputies then searched her and found a container with pills and some gummy candies, the news station reported.
The Sheriff’s Office said the cookie and the gummies tested positive for marijuana.
Krause appeared in court on March 18. As a condition of the $1,000 bond, she must remain sober, according to court records.
