Woman goes on rampage at gym, uses weights to destroy treadmill, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TORONTO - A woman went on a rampage at a gym, breaking a mirror, a window and using weights to destroy a treadmill, police said. 

    The 38-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was not a member of GoodLife Fitness when she went there June 3 to work out and became irate when she was asked to leave because she was not a member, according to Global News.

    Video shows the woman throwing weights at a mirror. Another one shows her slamming weights into a treadmill. 

     

     

    “(We are) eager to understand how the incident could have been prevented,” gym officials told Global News. “GoodLife Fitness strives to provide safe and welcoming spaces, and we are grateful that no one was injured.”

    She was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000, according to Global News

