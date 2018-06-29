0 Woman goes on expletive-laden tirade in Taco Bell

HOUSTON - An irate woman went on an expletive-laden tirade Saturday at a Taco Bell, lashing out at employees and a customer recording her.

The woman, who is a Houston school bus driver, is now facing disciplinary action, according to KTRK.

“The Houston Independent School District is aware of a video circulating on social media that may involve a district employee, specifically a school bus driver,” according to a statement to KTRK. “The district understands parents' concerns regarding this matter as the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. After reviewing the incident depicted in the video, and other relevant information, the district will take appropriate action consistent with its policies and regulations.”

HISD bus driver screams at Taco Bell workers for 'playing' https://t.co/2vON8C9whX pic.twitter.com/1XJu08lJJn — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 29, 2018

The woman identifies herself as a city employee multiple times as she curses and threatens to get employees fired.

"You keep laughing all you want to. Keep laughing. Keeping playing. Trust me, keep playing,” she said in the expletive-laden video recorded by a customer seated in the restaurant. “You should be fired. I work for the city! You need to be fired! What's his name?"

The woman then turned her ire on the man recording the video when he tried to get her to back down.

“You work for the city and you're acting like this?" the man can be heard saying in the video.

"Why are you in my business? Was anybody talking to you?" the woman replies. "Why are you in my business?"

"Because you're in a public place," he responds.

