0 Woman gives birth to twins on toilet, puts one in trash, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - New court documents released Tuesday say a Brevard County mother gave birth to twins on an toilet who later died.

Rachael Lynn Thomas, 30, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Thomas faces two counts of child neglect and one count of tampering with evidence.

Police were called Sunday to a home in West Melbourne after noon.

Read: Mother arrested after newborns found dead in West Melbourne home, police say

Thomas told investigators she called 911 at 12:08 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive newborn, according to an arrest affidavit.

Thomas said she began to feel ill at work and went home to lay down on the couch, investigators said. She went to the restroom when the infants fell into the toilet, investigators said.

Thomas cut off the boy’s umbilical cord with a pair of scissors and placed the boy inside a blue shirt and began “cleaning up the mess,” documents said.

Thomas said she never saw the newborn open its eyes, cry or breathe and that the newborn was cold to the touch and blue, investigators said.

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.