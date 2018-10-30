0 Woman frightened after scary zombie fangs stick to her teeth, dentist has to pry them off

MOBILE, Ala. - Halloween fun took a nightmarish turn for an Alabama woman when she couldn’t remove the fake fangs she had put on as part of a zombie costume.

Anna Tew, of Mobile, was more frightened when she tried to take off her costume then she ever was of the grotesque zombie she had turned herself into, and it seemed, for a short time, the teeth might be permanent, according to WKRG-TV.

“I was trying to remove them then, because they were just tight," Tew told WKRG, but it seems the glue she used was not temporary, but a permanent adhesive.

“It went on and on, and I was trying to get them out, and after it was over with, I tried until it was like 2 o'clock this morning. They wouldn't budge. I even took a pair of wire clippers and cut the tips off of those," she said.

Tew said she was in pain and knew she needed professional help to get the teeth off.

She found an emergency dentist to pry the fake fangs off, but she told media outlets that what happened next was almost as frightening as having the fangs stuck on her teeth.

“He talked about drilling,” she said, according to WKRG. “They had a saw, talked about taking them off in sections, and they couldn't numb it because they were scared they would actually pull my teeth out. So he went in and picked and pulled and I squealed like a baby and they got them out," Tew said.

The dentist told her that sometimes a temporary adhesive can become permanent in some people’s mouths.

Tew said the incident was so scary, she’ll never put fake fangs or teeth in her mouth again.

