Woman found dead after man parked on railroad tracks, tells police to check on his wife

SANFORD, Fla. - Police found a woman dead in a Sanford home after a man who had parked his SUV on railroad tracks told officers they should check on his wife late Friday, according to officers.
Lake Mary police found the man’s silver sport utility vehicle on the railroad tracks shortly before 11:50 p.m., police said.
The driver told officers they should conduct a well-being check on his wife, prompting Lake Mary officers to contact the Sanford Police Department, according to a news release.
Sanford officers found a woman who was not responsive at that address soon after. The Sanford Fire Department arrived to provide aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are questioning the SUV driver, whom officials have not identified.
No arrests have been made, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}