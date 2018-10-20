0 Woman finds stranger in home doing laundry, cooking meal

An Alabama woman was not feeling the love when a man allegedly broke into her house, did his laundry, took a bath, shaved and scrambled some eggs for a meal, WAAY reported.

Tyler Love, 31, was charged with burglary by Limestone County authorities.

“I can’t believe this happened,” homeowner Mary Royster told WAAY. “But it did. I mean, I cleaned up his mess. I threw away his underwear that was laying right there in my floor."

Royster said she confronted Love on Tuesday when she found him in her home and asked him why he was there.

“He said, ‘Waiting on my clothes to dry,’” Royster told WAAY. “I said, ‘Well, who are you?’ He said, ‘I’m your grandson, don’t you know who I am?’ and I said, ‘No!’”

Royster said Love had gone into her kitchen to prepare a meal for himself, the television station reported.

“He went through my cabinets, found the toaster, a skillet, he scrambled eggs, made him a sandwich," Royster told WAAY. “He had taken a bath in my bathtub. He had shaved. I found a razor he got out of my cabinet. He brushed his teeth.”

Royster called police and Love was arrested. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $10,000 bond, the television station reported.

“Kind of scary at first, after I went back outside and called the police," Royster told WAAY. "Sitting there, waiting on the officers to get here, was nerve-racking. But it was funny.”

