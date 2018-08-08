0 Woman finds squatters in backyard of home

A Seattle woman said she came home to find homeless squatters setting up a tent in her backyard.

The home is for sale. Lisa, the owner, who asked us not to identify her or the house so it would not interfere with her sale, said one man expressed interest in buying the house Friday. She told him to come back with an agent.

When she came home Monday, she found that man and another man in her backyard setting up a tent and drinking out of the hose. She said they'd spread items out on the patio and the stairs. She said they'd even brought religious statues to put on the steps.

Lisa said she screamed, told them they were trespassing and told them to leave. She said one man walked up to her and told her that she was the one trespassing, claiming he owned the house.

"The delusion is what scares me. You never know what somebody's capable of when they don't have rational thought," Lisa said.

Neighbors rushed over and scared the men off, and Lisa called 911. While an officer was taking a report, the men came back. Lisa thinks they came to get their belongings.

"I feel completely violated," Lisa said. "I've spent my last seven years putting my hard work and money into this house and I feel fiercely protective. But at the same time, I don't want to threaten my own safety by protecting this property."

She said the men have been back five times. Lisa had a friend stay at the house last night and he was armed.

Lisa worries the men will be back again. "Who is to say it might not happen again?" she asked.

Lisa spoke to KIRO Radio's Dori Monson, who reported this story Wednesday afternoon. Listen to that interview from “The Dori Monson Show” below.

Seattle police took the items from the backyard and are investigating the pair for trespassing and prowling, according to the police report. Officers have been called to the house several times.

