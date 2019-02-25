Woman finds prehistoric tooth during walk on beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A woman still can’t believe how her everyday walk on the beach turned into discovering a prehistoric treasure.
Ivy Hale, of Myrtle Beach, told WMBF that she saw something out of the corner of her eye as the surf came in.
Once the water retreated, she went over and found a 4-inch megalodon tooth, WMBF reported.
Finders keepers! Myrtle Beach woman ‘did a happy dance’ after shark tooth discovery >> https://t.co/jEVQ5CcwG9— WMBF News (@wmbfnews) February 24, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
“I’ve been walking in this area for close to 20 years and I’ve never found anything like this,” Hale told WMBF. “It’s so rare that you find them so large and completely in tact.”
Megalodon was the biggest shark ever and went extinct 3.6 million years ago, CNN reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}