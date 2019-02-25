  • Woman finds prehistoric tooth during walk on beach

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A woman still can’t believe how her everyday walk on the beach turned into discovering a prehistoric treasure.

    Ivy Hale, of Myrtle Beach, told WMBF that she saw something out of the corner of her eye as the surf came in. 

    Once the water retreated, she went over and found a 4-inch megalodon tooth, WMBF reported.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “I’ve been walking in this area for close to 20 years and I’ve never found anything like this,” Hale told WMBF. “It’s so rare that you find them so large and completely in tact.”

    Megalodon was the biggest shark ever and went extinct 3.6 million years ago, CNN reported.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories