Woman fights to keep pot-bellied pig as emotional support animal

NEW CASTLE, Ind. - An Indiana woman is fighting with city officials to keep her 160-pound pot-bellied pig, arguing it is her emotional support animal, WXIN reported.
Joy Burke is trying to get officials in New Castle to allow her to keep Dazie, a 10-month-old pot-bellied pig that weighed only 15 pounds when she got her in February, the television station reported.
New Castle’s city code says it is illegal to own, board, keep or maintain pigs within the city limits, but Burke said Dazie helps her during anxiety and panic attacks, WXIN reported.
"She is the biggest part of the family," Burke told the television station. "I just love her so much. I can’t see being without her.”
Burke has filled out paperwork to file an exemption to the rule. City officials will meet in November and will consider Burke’s request, WXIN reported.
"We are going to abide by our ordinances and just go from there," New Castle Mayor Greg York told the television station.
