Woman dressed as nun arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say

ELOY, Ariz. - An Arizona woman, disguised as a nun, and her husband are accused of selling $90,000 worth of fentanyl, KNXV reported.
Esther Gomez De Aguilar, and her husband Jose Aguilar Diaz, of Yuma, were charged with narcotics possession for sale and transportation of narcotics for sale, the television station reported.
The couple was initially stopped Monday by a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy on I-10 outside Eloy for suspected equipment and moving violations, the Arizona Republic reported.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said Aguilar appeared to be dressed like a nun, "with a Bible placed on her lap," KNXV reported.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found four bundles of fentanyl pills in Aguilar’s purse, the television station reported. Deputies said her clothes concealed two additional packages of fentanyl powder, Forghani said.
Police seized a total of 8.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, the Republic reported.
"You can see they will use any means to try to conceal what they are doing," Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement.
