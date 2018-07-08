0 Woman discovers many brown recluse spiders in her bedroom

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - For people who are scared of spiders, this is the ultimate nightmare.

A Tennessee woman said she woke up with arm pain after being bit by a brown recluse spider several times, WSMV reported.

Angela Wright of Brentwood went to the doctor’s office and received medication for her bites. But a few days later she went to an emergency room after saying she felt like she was hallucinating.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't move and I could barely swallow," Wright told WSMW. "They said I was forming bubbles in my lungs, which could have caused pneumonia, and they said if I would have waited a few more hours or maybe until the next morning if I would have made it, I would have had a stroke."

Wright asked the management at her Brentwood apartment complex to spray to kill the spiders, but they returned. "We were finding brown recluses left and right, in our bed, in the ceiling, in the iron, in her shoe," Wright told WSMV.

Wright said she in the process of moving out of her apartment and asked the complex to break her lease.

"They said the only thing they can do is give me a 60-day notice and I will have to fulfill that," Wright told the television station, adding that it would cost her $2,200 to move.

"This isn't my problem. I came here thinking this was a nice place to live," Wright said.

