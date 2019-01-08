Woman dies after getting trapped in hatch of clothing donation box

TORONTO - A woman died early Tuesday after she was found trapped in the hatch of a clothing donation bin in Toronto early Tuesday, CBC reported.
Emergency crews responded after receiving reports that the woman was inside the bin, which was located outside an apartment complex, the network reported.
Paramedics performed CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, CBC reported.
There have been at least eight deaths related to people attempting to climb inside donation boxes in Canada since 2015, CTV reported.
The box hatches are designed to prevent theft, but they can also trap someone who leans in too far, CBC reported.
The box is operated by B'nai Brith Canada, CBC reported.
"We are saddened at this terrible and tragic incident," B’nai Brith spokesman Daniel Koren said in an email to CBC. “We are in direct communication with police on this matter."
