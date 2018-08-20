Woman chases down man she said recorded daughter changing in store's dressing room

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah woman wasn’t going to let the man she said was trying to record her daughter who trying on clothes in a store’s changing room get away.
Police said the woman chased down Jorge Leon-Alfaro after witnesses said the 36-year-old man was trying to record the woman’s daughter from a changing room next to the teen at a Rue 21 in Salt Lake City, KSTU reported.
The mother recorded the man, and the comments she made to him, as they waited for police.
The woman called him a predator, saying, “This right here is what a predator looks like. I caught this guy underneath my daughter’s stall while she was changing at Rue 21.”
She warned Leon-Alfaro that she was going to make sure people knew what she said he did, KSTU reported.
“Not today, buddy Not today,” the mother said. “I’m going to make sure your face gets out, so that you’re not in any more stalls, looking under little girls dressing.”
The video was uploaded to Facebook where it has been watched millions of times.
Police attribute people being aware of what was happening for being able to arrest Leon-Alfaro who now faces felony charges of voyeurism of a child under 14, KSTU reported.
