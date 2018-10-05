Woman charged with setting fire for revenge against ex-boyfriend; 100 people displaced by blaze

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. - A Maryland woman is accused of setting a fire to get back at her ex-boyfriend, fire officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said.
Fire officials told WRC that Natasha Joyner was upset with her former boyfriend and that she set a fire at an apartment building in New Carrollton, Maryland, last month.
The fire was so big that firefighters had to get water from hydrants further away from the building since the ones at the location were depleted, a spokesperson with the Prince George’s Fire Department told WRC.
No one was hurt, but the fire caused $2.2 million in damage. More than 130 residents were displaced from their homes. Four apartment buildings and 44 apartments were damaged in the fire, WJLA reported.
#BREAKING Massive Sept Apartment Fire in New Carrollton determined to be arson. Woman arrested. Investigators believe 32 yo Natasha Joyner set fire because she was angry with her boyfriend. 130 people were displaced by the fire which caused $2.2m damage.— Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) October 5, 2018
Joyner has been charged with first-degree arson, malicious burning and reckless endangerment among other charges, WRC reported.
