Woman charged after baby deer, drugs found in North Carolina home, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina woman was arrested after deputies found a baby deer and drugs inside a Davidson County home while responding to a possible breaking and entering call Friday.
North Carolina wildlife officials were called to the home after the fawn was discovered and charged the homeowner with wildlife violations.
Officials said additional charges were filed after deputies also found drug paraphernalia inside the home and concluded the living conditions were unsuitable for a child.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Ashley Marie Eller and she was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.
Officials said the child has been removed from the home and the fawn will be sent to an animal rescuer.
Eller is set to appear in court on Nov. 3.
