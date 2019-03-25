Woman caught on video stealing tip jar at cafe

WICHITA, Kan. - Police are searching for a woman who stole a tip jar at a cafe inside a Kansas library, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Surveillance video at Reverie Roasters: Café at the Library on March 11 recorded a woman walking up to the Wichita coffee shop’s front counter, according to a Facebook post by the Wichita Police Department.
In the 24-second video, recorded around 5:30 p.m., the woman reaches across the counter -- in front of another customer -- and grabs the tip jar before walking away, the Eagle reported.
The suspect is described as a woman in her 40s, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with black hair, KWCH reported. She was wearing a black sweater and was wearing a hair wrap, the television station reported.
