Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    RICHMOND, Va. - Talk about hitting the jackpot.

    According to WTVR, Deborah Brown of Richmond, Virginia, is $150,000 richer after buying 30 winning tickets in the state's Pick 4 drawing on Feb. 11.

    Brown said she purchased 20 tickets at a Chesterfield County Shell gas station that day, then returned later to buy 10 more, the TV station reported. She chose the same numbers for each ticket – 1-0-3-1.

    Those numbers were drawn later that evening, winning Brown $5,000 per ticket, WTVR reported.

    Brown is still deciding how to spend her prize, "but she's considering some home renovation," a lottery spokeswoman said.

