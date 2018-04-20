  • Woman breaks into house, takes bath, eats homeowner's Cheetos, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MONROE, La. - A woman came home Tuesday and found a naked woman taking a bath and eating Cheetos, according to police. 

    Evelyn Washington, 29, was arrested and charged with simple burglary and criminal damage to property, according to police.

    Washington told police an unknown man told her to break into the house. Washington used a tall cooler to break a window and gain entry, police said. 

    A plate of food, including the homeowner’s Cheetos, was found on the toilet next to the bathtub, according to police.

    Washington is held on $500 bond.

