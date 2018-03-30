0 Woman assaults McDonald's employee over sausage biscuit, police say

GLENDALE, Wis. - A woman, upset about getting the wrong order at McDonald’s Sunday, threw the bag at the drive-thru clerk, yelled at the manager, shoved an employee to the floor and then casually left, according to police.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Debreaka Jones, 19, was handed a bag with a breakfast sandwich she did not order, and when the employee turned away, was hit with the bag of food, according to WITI.

“What the (expletive) is this? I didn’t order no sausage biscuit,” Jones said, according to WITI.

A manager came to the drive-thru and gave Jones new food. Minutes later, the woman barged into the restaurant and to the front of the line, still unsatisfied.

The manager gave Jones a refund, which she accepted. As she starts to walk away in the video, she decides to walk behind the counter and confront the manager again, according to WITI.

The footage shows another employee tries to intervene and is shoved into the fry station. Jones then leaves the restaurant.

The 17-year-old female employee hit her head on the fryer and the floor. She was taken to the hospital and evaluated for a possible concussion, according to WITI.

Jones was charged with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct, according to WITI.

