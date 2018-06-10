Woman arrested after video shows children traveling in pet kennels

A Memphis woman is behind bars after a viral video shows her traveling with two children in pet kennels.
The children were spotted Saturday afternoon near Graceland.
Police said the children were traveling in the back of a Ford Explorer.
Investigators later identified the woman as Leimome Cheeks, 62.
Cheeks was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Police say the children were 7 and 8 years old. The children also told police that it was extremely hot in the back of the truck. The temperature reached 95 degrees in Memphis that day.
Cheeks told police she traveled from Collierville to Whitehaven, then to Downtown throughout the day.
