  • Woman arrested after threatening to burn down house takes quite the mug shot

    By: WHIO.com

    Updated:

    HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio - An Ohio woman accused of threatening to burn down another woman’s house was arrested a short time later after police found her allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report.

    Amber Legge, 32, of Piqua, was arrested by Huber Heights police early Friday morning after officers stopped her for suspected drunk driving.

    Legge left a home on Hubbard Drive after allegedly demanding money she was reportedly owed, police said.

    She also had a confrontation with a resident at the home, officials said.

    “(The victim) indicated that Legge then returned to her residence ... began calling her a ‘dope friend’, threatened to beat her, burn her house down, and contact Children’s Services,” the report said.

    A second witness also told police Legge threatened to burn the victim’s house down.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    Legge then fled the residence and was eventually pulled over by Huber Heights police.

    Legge was booked into jail on charges of suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired and aggravated menacing.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman arrested after threatening to burn down house takes quite the mug shot

  • Headline Goes Here

    13-year-old boy running for governor of Vermont

  • Headline Goes Here

    7-foot alligator slows traffic on Florida interstate

  • Headline Goes Here

    Canned chicken sold at Sam's Club recalled for 'extraneous materials'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Convenience store clerk charged with murder after shooting teen for…