Woman arrested after stealing donations for slain girl, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman accused of stealing a donation jar with at least $600 meant for the family of a young girl killed earlier this week has been arrested, authorities said.
Heydi Rivas-Villanueva was shot while sitting in a car, caught in the crossfire of a shooting, investigators said. She died at Wolfson Children's Hospital.
Can we say in custody? That’s right. She is going to jail.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 18, 2018
This just happened. More information will be released once she is booked into jail. https://t.co/U4U9MxXNHH
A deputy with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was waved down on Friday at the El Tapatio Restaurant when a person said the donation jar had been stolen the previous day. The person said no one had noticed it was gone before then, according to investigators.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}