Woman arrested after bragging on police Facebook page about getting away with crime

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 19-year-old woman who bragged on a police department’s Facebook page about getting away with a crime has been arrested.
Officers with the Moses Lake Police Department in Washington said the woman, identified as Kayla Irizzary, was contacted as a passenger during a traffic stop. She was released from the scene with no legal reason for officers to detain her, police said.
Later, a search warrant on the vehicle revealed a purse containing the woman's identification and a pistol, which Irizzary is not eligible to possess as "she is a prolific felon," police said.
Police couldn’t immediately find her to make an arrest.
Police said Irizzary later went on the Moses Lake Police Department’s Facebook page and bragged about “getting away.”
Police said they set up a meeting with her using social media. She showed up but took off on foot when she realized it was a setup.
Police said she was captured and booked into Grant County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.
Both charges were from the original incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}