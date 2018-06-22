Woman admits to cheating Costco out of nearly $300,000

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman from Puyallup, Washington pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $300,000 from Costco over a five-year period.
Robin Cline, 54, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Wednesday, according to documents filed in U.S District Court.
Cline was an accounts receivable clerk at a Costco warehouse from 1996 to 2016, according to court documents obtained by KIRO. She was in charge of processing payments and refunds from Costco customers, along with other day-to-day transactions.
Cline embezzled money from Costco by adding false or fraudulent entries into Costco member accounts, including refunds, credits and other charges that appeared to be credited back to Costco members, court documents state.
She would double-charge orders, which Costco would reimburse, and divert customer credit rewards into her own bank account, or her son’s bank account.
According to authorities, she created nearly 300 false and fraudulent reports between April 2011 and July 2016.
Cline is expected to be sentenced in September,
She has reportedly agreed to repay the money.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
