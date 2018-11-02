Woman accused of telling boyfriend 'I am gonna skin you like a fish'

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was jailed in Duval County, Florida, after she was accused of threatening to kill her boyfriend.
Heather Reid, 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after the Oct. 29 incident in a Jacksonville apartment.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Reid and her boyfriend returned to a residence after a night of drinking and began arguing. Reid forced a door open during the argument and damaged it, the report said, and she displayed a razor knife, the report said.
The victim's brother told JSO that Reid told her boyfriend that she was "gonna skin him like a fish." The victim said he was scared for his life, the report said.
Reid told JSO that the victim had pushed her earlier onto a bed and that she had the knife in self-defense.
The JSO report says that Reid told them she is four weeks pregnant, but the victim said that wasn't true.
