Woman accused of shooting, killing 14-year-old daughter

RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested a woman Tuesday night in the fatal shooting of her 14-year-old daughter, authorities said.
Dispatchers received a call at 8:13 p.m. about a domestic dispute between the girl’s mother and father at the father’s home in the 4700 block of Smithers Avenue South.
Investigators said the woman confronted her daughter during the argument, while the teenager was on the phone with 911. Authorities said the woman then shot and killed the 14-year-old.
The victim’s mother was taken into custody at the scene.
According to authorities, the initial investigation indicated that the woman had lost custody of her children to their father.
Police said the shooting happened when the man arrived home with the children to find the mother, who was not supposed to be there, in his home.
The 52-year-old woman was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder.
Authorities continue to investigate.
