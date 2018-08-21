Woman accused of punching police officer in face, yelling racial slurs at him

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman is accused of punching a police officer in the face and yelling racial slurs at him after being arrested Sunday.
Police said Dana Vela, 33, of Cordova, was involved in a car crash at the intersection of Cordova Road and North Germantown Parkway about 3:30 p.m.
Vela was “visibly hysterical,” according to a police affidavit. Officers said no one involved complained of any injuries, but one man told police that Vela assaulted him after the crash.
Vela was detained under suspicion of DUI, but she “managed to escape her handcuffs and attempted to escape from the squad car,” police said.
As an officer opened the door to get her back inside, police said Vela punched the officer in the face with the metal handcuff still on her wrist while yelling racial slurs and profane language.
Police charged Vela with DUI, public intoxication, assault, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
