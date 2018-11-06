Woman accused of lacing co-worker's drink with meth

HUDSON, N.C. - Police in North Carolina have arrested a woman after they said surveillance video showed her lacing a coworker's drink with meth.
Charissa Walker, 41, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and felony contaminating food and drink.
According to officials, a man was given an unknown quantity of meth while at work.
Police said they used surveillance video from inside the company’s break room to identify the suspect.
Walker worked for Beocare, a medical equipment factory in Hudson, but she told WSOC-TV she was fired in the wake of the allegations.
WSOC-TV reporter Dave Faherty learned the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Walker and the victim.
TRENDING STORIES:
Walker told WSOC-TV she did nothing wrong and has never been arrested in the past.
Breaking Caldwell Co- a woman has been accused of putting a controlled substance into a coworkers drink. Police in Hudson have charged her with possession of meth and felony contaminating food and drink. The story today on eyewitness news.— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) November 5, 2018
Walker has been released from a Catawba County jail and said she plans on hiring an attorney to fight the charges.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}