Woman accused of killing man with metal cane during fight over slice of pizza

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif - A California woman was arrested on suspicion of fatally beating a 65-year-old man with a metal cane during a fight over a slice of pizza, KCRA reported.
Jamila Moore allegedly fatally struck Harvey Grosser, who suffered a skull fracture and died several days after the Sept. 6 incident, according to KCRA.
According to San Francisco police, surveillance footage showed Moore, 39, attacking the man shortly after midnight after they argued over the pizza slice.
Moore was arrested in Stockton last Tuesday. She was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder and inflicting injury on an elder, according to KCRA.
