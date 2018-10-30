  • Woman accused of killing man with metal cane during fight over slice of pizza

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN FRANCISCO, Calif - A California woman was arrested on suspicion of fatally beating a 65-year-old man with a metal cane during a fight over a slice of pizza, KCRA reported.

    Jamila Moore allegedly fatally struck Harvey Grosser, who suffered a skull fracture and died several days after the Sept. 6 incident, according to KCRA.

    According to San Francisco police, surveillance footage showed Moore, 39, attacking the man shortly after midnight after they argued over the pizza slice.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Moore was arrested in Stockton last Tuesday. She was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder and inflicting injury on an elder, according to KCRA.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories