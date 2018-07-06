0 Woman, 80, recovering after being shot, raped, robbed during home invasion, police say

LAS VEGAS - An 80-year-old woman is recovering after being beaten, shot, robbed and raped during a home invasion, police said.

The woman who has been identified as Shevaun, awoke Sunday morning to find a naked man wearing only a hat standing in the doorway to her bedroom, according to KVVU.

"He said, 'I'm going to rape you then I'm going to have to kill you,'" she told KVVU.

Shevaun said she did not know the man, who police have identified as Herbert Rogers, 53, who ran through her house for an hour loading up her truck with valuables, according to KLAS.

Seated on her couch terrified, Shevaun remembered she had hidden an old gun she had gotten from her parents, according to KLAS.

“I had a 1948 (gun). I’ve never shot it but I kept it in the couch,” she told KVVU. “Then I pulled out that little gun out (and) he came running and then he grabbed it from me.”

Rogers loaded up more boxes of her belongings and headed for the door. Shevaun thought it was over.

“Then he turned right around with that gun and went straight for my forehead. I have six stitches here (eyebrow) and here (eyelid),” she told KVVU. “I was sitting and he shot me; it went in here and out here.”

#GRAPHIC: Police are investigating a violent home invasion that left an 80-year-old woman severely injured near downtown Las Vegas >>https://t.co/eoX0krLskn pic.twitter.com/EJZSXgSzKx — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 5, 2018

She said she played dead until he left and then she called police, according to KLAS.

"All I could think of was, 'I don't want to die like this,'" Shevaun told KLAS.

Shevaun was taken to University Medical Center where she spent three days being treated for serious injuries, including the gunshot wound to her face, according to KVVU.

Rogers, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, battery, kidnapping and burglary, according to KVVU.

Shevaun was released from the hospital but has not yet been back to her home for the last 20 years, according to KLAS.

"I didn't feel scared in this whole time but then afterward I think about it and start feeling scared," Shevaun told KLAS.

