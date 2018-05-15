  • ‪‪Wiz Khalifa‬, ‪Rae Sremmurd‬‬ announce joint summer tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd are embarking on a 27-city summer tour.

    Billboard reported that the “Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour” was announced Tuesday.

    The tour starts July 21 in Detroit and has two dates in New York, as well as some stops in Cleveland; Atlanta; Oklahoma City; Jacksonville, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida and Raleigh, North Carolina.

    According to a news release, Lil Skies and O.T. Genesis will open most tour dates.

    The tour is in support of rap duo Rae Sremmurd’s new album “SR3MM” and Khalifa’s upcoming album, “Rolling Papers 2,” which has a July 13 release date.

    Swae Lee (L) and Slim Jxmmy of Rae Sremmurd are going on a joint tour with Wiz Khalifa this summer.
    Maury Phillips/Getty Images

    General population tickets go on sale Friday at LiveNation.com. Tour dates are below.

    July 21: Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre

    July 22: Cleveland at Blossom Music Center

    July 24: Toronto at Budweiser Stage

    July 25: Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

    July 26: Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at KeyBank Pavilion

    July 28: Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

    July 29: Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

    July 31: Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

    Aug. 2: Coney Island, New York, at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

    Aug. 4: Holmdel, New Jersey, at NC Bank Arts Center

    Aug. 5: Hartford, Connecticut at XFINITY Theatre

    Aug. 7: Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

    Aug. 9: Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

    Aug. 10: Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion

    Aug. 11: Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

    Aug. 12: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

    Aug. 14: Pelham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

    Aug. 15: Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

    Aug. 16: Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

    Aug. 17: West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

    Aug. 21: Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

    Aug. 23: Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

    Aug. 24: Oklahoma City at Zoo Amphitheatre

    Aug. 25: Austin, Texas, at  Austin360 Amphitheater

    Aug. 26: Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion

    Aug. 29: Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

    Aug. 30: Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion

